HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Co., Inc., will restart pavement preservation work on Route 220 on Tuesday, April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The work is being done between route 220 between the PA Turnpike and Interstate 99 exit 3 (Johnstown- Cessna) in Bedford county.

The entire $9.9 million project is expected to be finished in August 2022 with it running on Route 220 and I-99 from the PA Turnpike north to the beginning of I-99 at exit 1 (Bedford/Turnpike) to exit 15 (Sproul/Claysburg.) The road work travels through both Bedford and Blair counties as it covers approximately 31.5 miles of roadway.

Traffic will temporarily be reduced to single lanes in both north and southbound directions and there could be delays. The crews will be adding guide rails, drainages upgrades, a cable median barrier, updated pavement markings and repairs to multiple bridges.