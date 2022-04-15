CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has provided a new April update for motorists regarding the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County.

The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on I-80 and Route 26. PennDOT said motorists should anticipate the following during the week of April 18:

Rolling slow-downs for blasting operations could cause delays on I-80 eastbound and I-80 westbound.

During night-time, I-80 eastbound will have a right lane closure with traffic pushed onto the new crossover lane Monday through Friday, this week and next. Night-time hours are 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During daytime, I-80 eastbound is in a long-term configuration as follows: The long-term configuration is: The left lane of I-80 eastbound will take the crossover to westbound, the right lane of eastbound will remain on eastbound and will be shifted to the right through the work zone. At the end of the work zone, the right lane will be shifted back to the left and the crossover lane will rejoin I-80 eastbound.

I-80 westbound is now in its long-term configuration for the summer with two lanes shifted to the right. The right lane rides on the outside shoulder and the left lane rides on what was the travel lane.

On Route 26, flaggers will be in the roadway to enforce an alternating traffic pattern as drainage work continues. Lane restrictions will be lifted by the end of the day each day.

It’s reported work this season will include three miles of reconstruction on I-80 eastbound, completion of new ramps and connector road, completion of bridge structure, and reconstruction and improvements on a section of Route 26.

The project is part of a long-awaited safety improvement in Centre County, PennDOT said. HRI, Inc., of State College, is the contractor on the $52 million project.

To see the latest updates, visit penndot.pa.gov/jacksonvilleroad.