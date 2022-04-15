STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided an update on the gas line utility work on South Atherton Street in State College.

Please be aware of the following for the week of April 18:

· Lane shifts are expected on South Atherton Street between Logan Avenue and Center Lane.

· Roadway flaggers may be present at the Westerly Parkway intersection.

· Work is expected to take place each day next week, with all work weather dependent.

Work plans and locations are subject to change and any updates will be provided as the project continues, according to PennDOT.

This utility relocation work is part of the next phase of roadway improvement work on Atherton Street. Work on this new section will begin later this year and will be similar to work done on the previous project.

The previous phase was completed in 2020 and featured phased work zones stretching from Aaron Drive to Park Avenue. Work included the relocation of numerous utilities, water, and sewer lines. It also included drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalk and ADA compliant ramp installation, traffic signal upgrades, a new concrete median and paving.