CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers should be aware that there will be lane closures taking place from Tuesday through Thursday for the I-80 Woodland/Shawville Interchange project at mile marker 123.

Crews began working to replace epoxy surfaces on the new I-80 bridges at the interchange, according to PennDOT. The work will require lane closures in each direction in the area of the bridges from June 7 through June 9. Drivers should be alert for channelizing devices and signs/message boards about the restrictions.

Once each side of each bridge is complete, PennDOT said crews will change to the other side and close the corresponding lanes.

Overall work on the project has included replacing the I-80 bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving, reconstruction of the on/off ramps, drainage improvements, paving, guide rail installation, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Contractor Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion began work on the $17.9 million project. Work will continue through the 2022 construction season.

PennDOT anticipates the project to be complete near the end of October.