HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Excavation work is set to begin on May 3 along Interstate 99 in Synder Township in Blair County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.

Starting on May 3, the center median will be clear for a mowing strip in preparation to install high-tension cable guide rails.

Grannas Brothers Stone & Asphalt Co., Inc., of Hollidaysburg will be working on the excavation project that will stretch over six miles, from the Tyrone exit, north to four miles beyond the Bald Eagle Exit.

During the construction, north and southbound traffic will run single-laned, under daylight flagging operations. There are not any traffic delays expected, but PennDOT advises motorists to use caution and to drive slowly. This portion of the project is expected to be completed by May 13.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter. The grants were awarded based on criteria that included historical significance, communications and marketing plans, educational outreach, volunteer resources and matching funds. The seven recipients of the 2022 Journeying Toward Freedom grants are: Juneteenth Lehigh Valley, Lehigh Valley – $10,000.

NAACP Johnstown Branch, Johnstown – $4,000.

Sherman Theater, Monroe County – $15,000.

Stop The Violence, Pittsburgh – $15,000.

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, State College – $15,000.

Welcome America Inc., Philadelphia – $15,000.

Young Professionals of Color, Harrisburg – $15,000.

Additionally, a 2A sub-base and 9.5 mm leveling course will be installed. The project cost $2 million and is set to be completed later this year.