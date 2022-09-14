CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour will be implemented Monday as workers begin work on the West Ebensburg Interchange of Route 22, PennDOT announced.

Starting Sept. 19, Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant, will implement a detour on the West Ebensburg Interchange. PennDOT said westbound traffic will be detoured using Route 160, Route 3031 and Route 22. Eastbound traffic will use Route 22, to the Lake Rowena Exit, to Route 1036.

The interchange will be closed for drainage work, shoulder reconstruction, pavement base drain installation, milling and paving, as well as new pavement markings and signage until Sept. 30 – weather dependent. This is part of a $6.5 million project to rehabilitate several interchanges along Route 22 in Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny townships in Cambria County.

It’s reported the multi-year project involves minor drainage work, concrete patching, and thin lift asphalt overlay on the Gallitzin, Munster and Lake Rowena interchanges as well as drainage work and milling and paving on the West Ebensburg interchange. Additionally, the existing concrete roadway on Route 1036 and 2014 (Rowena Interchange), will be removed and re-constructed along with expansion dam replacement and sub-structure repairs. Thin lift overlay will occur at multiple locations on Route 22 between West Ebensburg and Gallitzin, where overhead structures are present.

Work for the 2022 construction season will wrap at the end of November, while all work on the project is expected to be completed by July 2023.