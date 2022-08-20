CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — After months of work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says Dimeling Bridget is set to reopen.

By the end of the day Tuesday, Aug. 23, Dimeling Bridge, which travels along Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike) is set to reopen to traffic. Since mid-April, the project has been in place with rehabilitation work being completed.

Additionally, hydro-demolition of the concrete bridge deck was done, as well as, concrete repairs, latex surfacing, strip steal replacement, concrete beam repairs, paving and more.

The 244-foot bridge carries an average of over 650 vehicles daily and crosses through Clearfield Creek, near the village of Dimeling in Boggs Township.

The $944,000 job was completed by Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, Pa.