CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is alerting area drivers that a detour will soon be in place once a Clearfield County bridge is closed so repairs can be made.

The 29-foot bridge spans North Witmer Run on Route 3022 (Berwinsdale Road) in Jordan Township. The bridge will be closed starting April 25, and a detour using Route 3005 (Berwindsdale to Marron Road), Route 3014 (Black Elk Road), and Route 3003 (Thompsontown Road) will be in place. This detour will be used for the duration of the project, which is expected to finish by mid-June.

The existing bridge, which PennDOT said dates from 1938, is currently weight posted for 34 tons for single vehicles and 40 tons for combination vehicles. It’s reported an average of 170 vehicles cross the structure a day. Once repairs are made, the weight postings will be lifted.

All work will be done by PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance. Work will include the replacement of the superstructure, including new beams and deck. An update will be issued prior to reopening the bridge. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

For the latest roadway conditions, visit 511PA.