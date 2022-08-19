ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an update to its high friction surface application project across nine sites, including Elk County, on Friday.

PennDOT is urging drivers to add extra time into their travel schedules as delays will be in place beginning on Aug. 22.

The following projects are planned:

Route 3001 (East Fork Road) at a bridge spanning Birch Run approximately five miles northeast of Wharton in Wharton Township, Potter County, August 22.

Route 255 at a bridge spanning Kersey Run near Byrnedale in Jay Township, Elk County, August 23.

Route 555 at a bridge spanning Dents Run near Benezette Township, Elk County, August 24

Route 477 at a bridge spanning Fishing Creek in Loganton Borough, Clinton County.

The project primarily includes applying high friction surface treatment, epoxy-based surface treatments and additional other improvements. All work is strictly weather dependent.

The $344,000 project is expected to be completed by early September and is being completed by RAM Construction Services of Michigan, Inc., of Livonia, MI.