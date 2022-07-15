SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting Monday, PennDOT announced there will be a detour in place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Route 4009 (Husband Road) in Somerset Borough.

Quaker Sales Corporation, of Johnstown, will begin full-depth reclamation work on July 18. It will begin on 2.6 miles of Husband Road, and traffic will follow two detours:

The first detour is 6.5 miles and will take motorists onto Route 4015 (Church Road), to Route 985, and to Route 4001.

The second detour is 8.3 miles and will follow Husband Road, to Route 601, to Route 985, and onto Church Road.

Detours will be in place until approximately Aug. 19, weather depending.

Additional work on this $2.2 million project includes signage and guide rail upgrades and is expected to be completed by mid-September.