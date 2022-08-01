CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A road near Osceola Mills Borough will be closed and a detour will be in place for about a month for bank stabilization and box culvert work.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the project is set to begin on Route 2051 (Drane Highway) Aug. 8. Bank stabilization will take place first followed by the box culvert placement in late August. The bank stabilization work zone extends approximately 400 feet southbound toward Osceola Mills Borough.

Map of road work provided by PennDOT

The road will be closed, and a detour using Route 2017 (Scotch Hollow Road), Route 2014 (Coal Run Road) and Route 2007 (Ashland Road/Morgan Run Road) will be in place. The detour will be used for the duration of the project. PennDOT said drivers familiar with the area may consider alternate routes.

The bridge replacement work is for a bridge spanning a branch of Little Laurel Run in Osceola Mills along Drane Highway, PennDOT added. It’s reported the 13-foot bridge was built in 1932 and carries an average of 812 vehicles each day. Replacing the bridge with a new box culvert will improve the structure’s rating from poor to good.

The work will be a joint project between Clearfield County PennDOT Maintenance and Nestleroade Contracting, Inc., of Lock Haven. PennDOT said it will remove the existing structure, prepare the site and complete the backfill. The contractor will install the new box culvert, perform bank stabilization and other miscellaneous work.

All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT estimated it will be done by early September.