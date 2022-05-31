CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that bridge replacement work will start on June 1.

The bridge is located on Route 3005 (St. Lawrence Road) in Ivrona, which spans South Witmer Run. The bridge replacement will upgrade its rating from poor to good and is also removing its “One truck at a time” posting.

The bridge will close starting June 2 and a detour will be in place. The detour will utilize Route 53 (Dorsey Avenue), Route 3012 (Market Street in Coalport) and Route 3005 (St Lawrence Road). The detour will remain throughout the project which is expected to be completed in early October.

The project looks to remove the existing bridge and construct a new single-span concert bridge, full-depth paving on both sides, guide rail updates, pavement markings and miscellaneous other improvements.

The project itself will cost $934,000 and is becoming completed by Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College. The bridge was built in 1933 and carries an average of more than 550 vehicles daily.