CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start for a Cambria County bridge.

Starting Tuesday, July 12, on a project that will rehabilitate the existing bridge beginning on Route 3031 (Galleria Drive) over U.S. 219 near the intersection with Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road) in Richland Township.

Contractors will begin placing concrete barrier and channelizing devices on the bridge. This will place traffic into the travel lanes of each direction so work can take place in the middle portion of the bridge.

Overall work on this project consists of deck repairs, the placement of a latex-modified concrete overlay, full superstructure painting, guide rail upgrades as well as some other miscellaneous construction.

This project is among the area improvements supported by the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In 2022 alone the BIL is bringing at least $21.4 million in additional funding to the District 9 region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization partners.

The bridge rehabilitation project will cost $1.3 million and is expected to be completed by November 2022. Work is being completed by Clearwater Construction Company of Mercer. All work is weather dependent.