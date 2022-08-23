SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are set to begin working on bridge rehabilitation project in Conemaugh and Paint townships next week.

The project starts Monday, Aug. 29, and affects the T-676 (Glessner Road) bridge. A 5.8-mile detour will be in place until the end of construction, which is expected to be no later than Oct. 24. The detour will follow Route 985 (Somerset Pike), Route 403 (Tire Hill Road), and Route 4041 (Soap Hollow Road), Blough Road and Fernwood Drive.

Also starting on Aug. 29 is the T-804 (Spruce Street) bridge. A 3-mile detour will be in place for no longer than Oct. 17. The detour will follow T-805 (Louella Drive), T-757 (Basin Drive) and T-803 (Statler Road).

These bridges are two of 12 bridges in the contract being completed by George S. Hann & Son, Inc., of Ft. Littleton. All work on the $2.6 million project is expected to be completed toward the end of 2023.