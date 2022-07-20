BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has scheduled a public meeting to present plans for the Frankstown Road Safety Improvement Project.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Baker Elementary Cafeteria, 108 West Ward Avenue, Altoona.

The proposed project extends along Route 1009 (Frankstown Road) from Route 1021 (Amelia Avenue) to PA 36 (Union Avenue). The project will include intersection geometry and roadway surface improvements and traffic signal, signing, and pavement marking improvements, and will provide new pedestrian accommodations.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public with an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Jaclyn Himmelwright, by phone at 814-696-7171 or by e-mail at jhimmelwri@pa.gov.