BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Tuesday, August 2 school zone and pedestrian marking roadwork will begin.

Along 17th Street the school zone and pedestrian marking will begin and the work will extend between 2nd Avenue and Margaret Avenue.

This project is part of the Arle grant that was awarded to the city through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The work is designed to improve safety for pedestrians in high traffic areas.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The project is expected to last between 2 and 4 weeks.