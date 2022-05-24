BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Grannas Brothers Stone and asphalt Co., Inc, of Hollidaysburg, will begin a pavement preservation project on Tuesday, May 31.

The project covers approximately 8.3 miles on Route 1006 (Ritchey Road) and Route 4016 (Bethel Hollow Road). The project includes pavement preservation, guide rail, drainage, sign installation and tree trimming.

Work on Route 4016 is 4.17 miles and runs from Route 4014 to Route 96 while work on Route 1006 is 4.18 miles and runs onto Route 2020.

Delays are possible and there will be flag operators during the day. The project is expected to be finished in late December 2022 and will cost $2.8 million.