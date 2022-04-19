SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that a traffic detour will be in place starting Thursday as work goes underway for a bridge replacement in Stonycreek Township.

Starting April 21, a detour will be in place as contractors begin replacing the bridge that carries Route 31 (Brothersvalley Road) over the Stonycreek River in Somerset County. Traffic will:

Follow Route 1003 (Brotherton Road) to Route 2047 (Mason Dixon Highway), to Route 2030 (Main Street), through Berlin, to Route 160 (Main Street/Huckleberry Highway) north, and back to Route 31.

The 11-mile detour will be in place until May 5.

Contractors will begin demolition work on the existing bridge to make way for a new single-span composite steel rolled beam bridge. Other work will include minor approach work, pavement and drainage upgrades and guide rail replacement.

All work on this $1.2 million project is expected to be completed by July.

For the latest information on roadway conditions, visit 511PA.