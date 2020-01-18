PennDOT warns parents about counterfeit car seats

(WTAJ) — PennDOT is warning parents about counterfeit car seats.

The department says the seats are being advertised and sold online and can be found on many eCommerce platforms.

The seats do not meet federal safety standards and can be dangerous for children.

We’re told they’re often made with cheaper materials that don’t hold up in crashes.

Penndot says there are several ways to tell if the seat is a copy-cat.

“If they’re shopping online, that they’re making sure it’s a brand of car seat that they’re seeing. That they have their own website. That they’re looking for labels on the seats that say it’s federal motor vehicle tested, that it has heights and weights. The car seats will also come with a registration card,” said Kelly Whitaker: Central Regional Coordinator, Pa Traffic Injury Prevention Project

PennDOT also recommends going to the American Academy of Pediatrics website to check the list of requirements each car seat must-have.