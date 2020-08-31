PennDOT, state police remind motorists to drive responsibly over Labor Day weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and state police are reminding motorists to travel responsibly during Labor Day weekend.

PennDOT is asking motorists to keep themselves, their passengers and other motorists safe by designating a sober driver and not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

PennDOT said that during the 2019 Labor Day holiday enforcement period, troopers made 610 DUI arrests and investigated 45 crashes where alcohol was a factor.

“Wherever you travel this holiday weekend, please slow down and buckle up,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.