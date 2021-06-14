PennDOT: Rt. 3029 Pipe Culvert Replacement in Somerset Co.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is going to reveal virtual plans display to show the public of the proposed Pipe Culvert Replacement Project

SOMERSET COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is going to reveal virtual plans display to show the public the proposed Pipe Culvert Replacement Project.

The replacement project is on Route 3029 (Copper Kettle Highway) in Milford Township. They are replacing an existing pipe culvert.

The virtual plans display can be seen on their website as well as open to comments, June 16 to June 30.

For more information on the replacement project visit the District 9 section on their website.