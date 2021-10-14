PennDOT: Road improvement work to resume in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the second part of road improvement work on South Atherton Street in State College will resume Oct. 18.

Columbia Gas Pennsylvania will be working from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22 for the second part of the roadway improvement work on Atherton Street. The work stretches from White Course Drive to Clay Lane. Flaggers will be put into effect for vehicle and pedestrian travel.

The first part of the improvement work was completed in 2020 spanning from Aaron Drive to Park Avenue. The work included relocation of multiple water, utility and sewer lines, drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalk, ADA ramp installation, traffic signal upgrades, new concrete median and paving.

For more information on the upcoming improvement work visit PennDOT’s website.