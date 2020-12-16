PennDOT road closures, restrictions for winter storm

(WTAJ) — Here is a look at road closures and lane restrictions as central Pennsylvania gets hit with a winter storm.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 70, in Bedford and Fulton counties

Interstate 99, in Bedford and Blair counties

Commercial vehicles are to stay in the right lane.

VEHICLE RESTRICTIONS (LEVEL 1)

PennDOT has enacted a Level 1 vehicle restriction. Under the restriction, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways that will be listed further down in the story:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

towing trailers Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

Motorcycles

Those vehicles will not be permitted on the following roadways:

All northbound and southbound miles of Route 33

Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 78

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 84

Interstate 95 from the Delaware border to the New Jersey border

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380

Interstate 476 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 676

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 295

All eastbound and westbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Breezewood interchange to the New Jersey border

AFTERNOON CHANGES TO LEVEL THREE

It is anticipated that PennDOT will move to level three of the restriction at 3:30 p.m., where no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

They will not be permitted on the following roadways:

All northbound and southbound miles of Route 33

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 78

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 84

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380

Interstate 476 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95

All eastbound and westbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Breezewood interchange to the Fort Washington Interchange

All school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must move to the right lane

CRASHES

BLAIR COUNTY: There is a crash on I-99 northbound, at mile post 28.5. A lane restriction is in place in that area, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT also reports a crash on US 22 eastbound.

CENTRE COUNTY: There is a crash on US 220 southbound. Lane restrictions are in place.

