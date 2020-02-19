PennDOT reminds folks of driving safety

(WTAJ) — PennDOT is reminding folks of the importance of driving safety in light of “Highway Safety Law Awareness Week.”

Department representatives and State Troopers are speaking up about “steer clear” laws, which are designed to keep first responders, police officers, and workers safe while working along the road.

Speakers took a moment to reflect on the loss of a PennDOT worker who was hit and killed by a distracted driver while setting up flares on I-99 two years ago.

Representatives and Troopers say following these highway laws could save lives, which has an impact on everyone.

“Because they are our neighbors, our friends, our family, our mothers and fathers of our communities, and we need to make sure we can protect them,” said Rich Irvin: State Representative First District.

Drivers are also urged to always be aware on the road and avoid checking their phones.

“Highway Safety Law Awareness Week” began this past Sunday and will continue through Saturday.