PennDOT provides update on proposed intersection project

BROCKWAY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– PennDOT officials say a potential plan to change an intersection in Jefferson County is still in the beginning stages.

District 10 Civil Engineer Manager David Layman said the project will improve the traffic flow and safety of the intersection.

It’s currently in the early planning and budgeting stages, and a design firm has not been chosen yet.

Since it is early in the process, there are no official plans for the project that are ready to be shown to the public.

Layman said options for Evergreen Street will be discussed during the preliminary engineer phase.

Layman said they expect to hold public meetings sometime next year.