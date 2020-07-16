PennDOT places speed display sign in Bradford Township

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Thursday that they have placed a radar-controlled speed display sign on Route 322 near the intersection of Route 970.

The implemented sign will aid in curbing speeding, which is a common type of aggressive driving. It faces westbound traffic and has a speed limit of 45 mph.

The sign will remain facing westbound traffic for four weeks and then will be turned to face eastbound traffic for an additional four weeks.

