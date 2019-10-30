PennDot, PA Turnpike announce Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Pilot Program

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDot, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced a new speed enforcement pilot program that aims to increase work zone safety.

“We now finally have the opportunity to give our workers more protection than just a hard hat and a vest.”

Pennsylvania Turnpike C.E.O, Mark Compton, announced on Wednesday the state-wide Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Pilot Program.

Their goal is to reduce work zone speeds, change drivers’ behaviors and to improve work zone safety for workers and motorists.

PennDot secretary, Leslie Richards, says they plan to use vehicle-mounted camera systems.

“The cameras will take photos of license plates of any vehicle exceeding the work zone speed limit by 11 or more miles per hour when workers are present.”

Violators will receive a warning letter for their first offense, a notice and fine of $75 for the second offense and notice and fine of $150 for every subsequent offense.

Communications director for the Pennsylvania State Police, Ryan Tarkowski, says the cameras won’t be hidden to trick drivers.

“It’s not something that’s covert or something that we don’t want people to know about. There will be signage alerting drivers that the cameras are in use.”

He adds that keeping people safe, especially those working is a top priority.

“That’s where they go to work every day so we’re looking to keep everybody safe. As technology advances, we’re always going to be looking at ways to use technology to keep people safe.”

More information about the cameras and where they will be located can be found by visiting PennDot’s website.