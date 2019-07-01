PennDOT offers holiday travel information

(WTAJ) — As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, PennDOT is encouraging motorists to “Know Before You Go” by checking the holiday travel restrictions page at www.511pa.com before planning their travel schedule.

This page allows the public to view interstate restrictions that will be in place during the holiday travel period.

Using our 511PA service to alert the public to holiday travel restrictions is just another way that we put our data to work for motorists, “This valuable tool allows drivers to more easily see planned as well as unexpected traffic issues before traveling.” Leslie S. Richards: PennDOT Secretary.

You can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania by visiting www.511pa.com. This free service provides traffic delay, warnings, weather forecasts, etc to more than 950 traffic cameras.