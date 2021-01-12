PennDOT license, photo centers to close for MLK Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — All PennDOT driver’s license and photo centers will be closed from Jan. 16-18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Online services will still be available to obtain forms, publications and driver training manuals through the PennDOT Driver and Vehicles Services website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include the following:

  • Driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals
  • Driver history services
  • Change of address
  • Driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters
  • Ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee
  • Driver’s license and photo ID duplicates
  • Driver exam scheduling.

