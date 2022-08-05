CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on its Route 26/Route 45 Intersection Job ahead of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days.

Drivers on Route 26 travel a temporary roadway through the construction zone. Drivers traveling the work zone will not encounter lane restrictions from Monday, August 8, through Monday, August 15, to facilitate traffic flow to Ag Progress Days.

There will be flaggers in the roadway directing traffic to the event site from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 10 through Friday, August 12. The work zone is about 1½ miles north of Pine Grove Mills.

PennDOT reminds drivers that lane widths through the work zone are reduced to 10 feet and urges drivers of wider vehicles to find an alternate route to the event site.

Overall work on this project includes constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals, and miscellaneous construction. Other work includes replacing an existing concrete bridge with a single-span box beam bridge.

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes, PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high traffic volume events locally.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Charles C. Merlo Inc. of Mineral Point, PA, is the contractor on this $5 million project, which PennDOT expects to be complete by mid-November.