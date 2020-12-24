PennDOT: Vehicle restrictions implemented before winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT plans to issue vehicle restrictions on Christmas Eve in preparation for the upcoming winter storm. Motorists are advised to limit their travel.

The following restrictions could change based on weather conditions,

Effective 3:00 PM on Thursday, Dec. 24, vehicle restrictions will be implemented reflecting Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on the following roadways:

The entire length of Interstate 90

Interstate 79 from Interstate 80 to Interstate 90

Effective 7:00 PM on Thursday, Dec. 24, vehicle restrictions will be implemented reflecting Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on Interstate 376 westbound from Interstate 279 (Fort Pitt Tunnel) to Interstate 79.

Here are the vehicles not permitted on affected roadways during the level one restriction.

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

At 4 p.m. on Dec. 24, there will be a level three restriction for the entirety of Interstate 90.

On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Speed limits on these roadways will be restricted to 45 mph while these restrictions are in place.

