PennDOT implements restrictions ahead of winter weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is implementing vehicle restrictions ahead of upcoming winter weather.
At 7 p.m. Monday evening, Tier 1 of PennDOT’s vehicle restriction plan will apply to these roadways:
- Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line;
- Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) between the New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges;
- The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions
- The entire length of Interstate 99 in both directions
At 10 p.m., Tier 1 restrictions will apply to Interstate 81 from I-79 to I-81.
Under these restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on the previously mentioned roadways:
- Tractors without trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and
- Motorcycles.
In addition, the speed limit on these roadways will be limited to 45 mph. Motorists are encouraged to check out 511PA for traffic updates.