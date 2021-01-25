PennDOT implements restrictions ahead of winter weather

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is implementing vehicle restrictions ahead of upcoming winter weather.

At 7 p.m. Monday evening, Tier 1 of PennDOT’s vehicle restriction plan will apply to these roadways:

  • Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line;
  • Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) between the New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges;
  • The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions
  • The entire length of Interstate 99 in both directions

At 10 p.m., Tier 1 restrictions will apply to Interstate 81 from I-79 to I-81.


Under these restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on the previously mentioned roadways:

  • Tractors without trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and
  • Motorcycles.

In addition, the speed limit on these roadways will be limited to 45 mph. Motorists are encouraged to check out 511PA for traffic updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Don't Miss