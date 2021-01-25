PennDOT implements restrictions ahead of winter weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is implementing vehicle restrictions ahead of upcoming winter weather.

At 7 p.m. Monday evening, Tier 1 of PennDOT’s vehicle restriction plan will apply to these roadways:

Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line;

Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) between the New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges;

The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions

The entire length of Interstate 99 in both directions

At 10 p.m., Tier 1 restrictions will apply to Interstate 81 from I-79 to I-81.



Under these restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on the previously mentioned roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

In addition, the speed limit on these roadways will be limited to 45 mph. Motorists are encouraged to check out 511PA for traffic updates.