PennDOT extends expiration dates on driver licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJET) – PennDOT announced today that expiration dates for driver licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts, according to a PennDOT news release on Friday.

Photo ID cards and learner’s permits that have been scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through August 31, 2020 have been extended until August 31.

A camera card is considered a driver’s license, and it is covered by the same terms and conditions extending other driver’s license products.

Camera cards with expiration dates within the timeline are also extended through August 31.

Additionally, limited services are available at some Driver License and Photo License Centers. For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, you can visit www.dmv.pa.gov.