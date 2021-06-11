PennDOT: Driver License, Photo Centers Closed for Juneteenth

(WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation driver license and photo centers will be closed, June 18 in observance of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth symbolizes when union soldiers reached the furthest point in the south, Galveston, Texas, with news of the resolution of the Civil War, in 1865.

Online services such as forms, publications and driver training manuals will still be available for use on the website.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2021 is available online.