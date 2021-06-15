PennDOT: Detour for bridge replacement in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced a detour for the Sinking Run Bridge Replacement work on Route 4029 (Clay Avenue).

The detour will start on Route 4029, 3rd Street, Route 4027 (Washington Avenue) and end on Route 453. The total distance of the detour is 3.1 miles.

Work on this project includes the replacement of a bride with a precast box culvert, drainage upgrades, signage, sidewalk, curbing and tree trimming.

The detour starts June 22 and will be in place until mid-August.