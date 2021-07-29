PennDOT: Clearfield County bridge from 1934 to be replaced

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a bridge replacement project in Clearfield County to begin August 11.

According to a press release from PennDOT, work will be done to the bridge that spans Campbell Run on Route 3016 (Maron Road) between Route 729 and Route 3005 (Irvona Road). A detour will be in place using Rute 729, Route 3022 (Ansonville Road) and Route 3005 (Irvona Road).

Work on the project will be excavation, demolition of an existing bridge, placement of a new box culvert, pavement of the roadway, installation of new guide rails and a back-fill.

The current bridge dates back to 1934. It sees over 400 vehicles traveling across it every day.

Work on the bridge replacement begins Aug. 11 and will be expected to be done by the end of August.

For more information on the bridge replacement project visit PennDOT’s website.