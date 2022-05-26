MILESBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that starting on June 1, a bridge replacement project will begin on Route 504 near Wingate.

The bridge spans a tributary of Bald Eagle Creek onto Route 504 (Alternate 220) and with the replacement, the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good.

Work will begin on Wednesday, June 1 and there will be temporary traffic signals that will enforce an alternating traffic pattern.

The project overall will remove the existing bridge and construct a new single-span concrete structure, paving, guide rail updates, pavement markings and other additional improvements.

The project will cost $908,000 and is contracted by Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc. of Lock Haven. All work is weather and schedule dependent. The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

The bridge was built in 1925 and is 13-feet long and carries an average of almost 4,200 vehicles each day.