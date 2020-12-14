PennDOT “12 Days of Safety” campaign gives tips for the holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As a fun way to promote safety during the holiday season, PennDOT is starting a “12 Days of Safety” campaign, mirroring the famous song “12 Days of Christmas.”

“At this time of year, people are enjoying the celebrations of Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and other festive holidays. PennDOT would like to remind motorists to drive safely, be ready for changing weather conditions, and prepare for roadway emergencies,” the department said.

The full calendar of messages is listed below.

DAY ONE – Monday, Dec. 14

“On the first day of Safety, PennDOT says to me, make a winter preparedness kit to keep in your vehicle during the winter months – gloves, boots, ice scraper/snow brush, radio, washer fluid. Please visit www.penndot.gov for more information. And keep #WinterSafety a priority.”

DAY TWO

“On the second day of Safety, PennDOT says to me, check the weather forecast before heading out. In winter, the weather can change unexpectedly – snow squalls, high winds, heavy snow. Know what you might encounter and be ready. Log into 511PA and get the latest local information for your area. And keep #WinterSafety a priority.”

DAY THREE

On the third day of Safety, PennDOT says to me, don’t drive too close to plow trucks. With plow wings down and snow flying, they can’t see you. Stay a safe distance behind and never try to pass them! And keep #WinterSafety a priority.

DAY FOUR

On the fourth day of Safety, PennDOT says to me, foggy weather is tricky for drivers. Did you know that high beams will NOT help your visibility? The light from them is too high off the ground and actually reflects off the fog, making it harder to see. Use fog lights. And keep #WinterSafety a priority.

DAY FIVE

On the fifth day of Safety, PennDOT says to me, Distracted driving comes in many forms – texting, eating, passengers talking. If you are on the road this holiday season, please put down the phone and be extra careful. And keep #WinterSafety a priority.

DAY SIX

On the sixth day of Safety, PennDOT says to me, Deer travel in different patterns in winter, looking for food. They are not watching out for you, so please watch out for them! And keep #WinterSafety a priority.

DAY SEVEN

On the seventh day of Safety, PennDOT says to me: Keep kids safely strapped in with proper restraints and the right car seats. Be sure the seats are installed correctly. And keep #WinterSafety a priority.

DAY EIGHT

On the eighth day of Safety, PennDOT says to me, in 2018, 398 people who died in Pennsylvania crashes didn’t have their seat belt on. Wearing a seatbelt increases your chance of surviving a crash by up to 60 percent! #Buckleup and keep #WinterSafety a priority.

DAY NINE

On the ninth day of Safety, PennDOT says to me, steer clear of accident scenes, especially in winter weather. PA law mandates that passing vehicles slow down to make room for emergency crews. And keep #WinterSafety a priority.

DAY TEN

On the tenth day of Safety, PennDOT says to me, Older drivers have been on the roads for a long time and need to stay sharp to stay safe. If you need to brush up on driving skills, take a senior driving class. And keep #WinterSafety a priority.

DAY ELEVEN

On the eleventh day of Safety, PennDOT says to me, be on the lookout for a sleigh and several reindeer. This vehicle will need plenty of room to land and take off all night. Be sure to leave space for parking near your homes, too! And keep #WinterSafety a priority.

DAY TWELVE