Penn State’s Senate votes on requiring faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated before returning in the fall

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A special Penn State senate meeting concluded in a vote today that would determine whether faculty, staff and students should be required to get vaccinated before returning in the fall.

The tallied votes showed that 113 were for the resolution, and 31 against it.

According to the provost Dr. Nicholas Jones, their main priority is keeping everyone safe, which is why as of now, they’re looking to require everyone to get vaccinated before coming back to campus.

To provide an extra nudge, Jones says plans are in the works to offer students an incentive to roll up their sleeve for the vaccine.

“So for students, we’re looking at opportunities to provide discounts at Penn State Eats and the bookstore. We’re looking for drawings for resident hall students for free housing, upgraded meal plans, pizza parties, concert tickets, gift cards. For commuter students, drawings for meal plans, pizza parties, bakery gift boxes, snack boxes, concert tickets, gift cards,” listed Jones.

According to Jones they’re even working looking into employee incentives.

While a vote was made, senate chair Bonj Szczygiel says that it’s not binding.

“It is the position of the senate. We are not making policy today,” said Szczygiel.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.