Penn State women’s soccer beats WVU 2-0 on the road

MORGANTOWN, WV (WTAJ) – The no. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions beat no. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, WV on Thursday night.

The Nittany Lions’ first goal came in the 29th minute, off a Sam Coffey corner that found sophomore Ellie Wheeler for the header. Wheeler’s first goal as a Nittany Lion went off the goal post and in.

About a minute after the first goal, senior Kerry Abello turned away from a defender and blasted a left-footed shot into the side paneling. This was Abello’s first goal of her senior season.

Penn State wins 2-0 on the road, and are undefeated with a 4-0-0 record.

