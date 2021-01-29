Penn State volunteers to chop off locks during Thon’s live hair auction

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Seven brave Penn State volunteers will soon be chopping off their locks in honor of Thon’s continued fight against childhood cancer.

Every season The Hair Auction is the organization’s biggest fundraiser.

“Any amount of money that we can donate to pediatric cancer research will be helpful to us. So I mean we have goals that we would like to reach, even the participants have goals of how short they would like to get their haircut but as long as we get any amount of donation then we’re thankful for that,” said Thon’s chair Brianna Shaw.

Each volunteer has set a minimum amount that has to be reached in order for them to lose their locks. And the community is invited to watch live, and place bids in real time for the cause.

“We have one student this year… who his goal is a very unique one which makes it even more fun. But it starts at $7 for the first inch and then it doubles every time. The next inch will then be $14 and the next inch will be $28 and he’s willing to go fully shaved and I think the last inch ends up being like $1700,” said student engagement coordinator Brittany Stanton.

The hair auction will take place on February 10, at 6:30 p.m.

The link to watch is: https://psu.zoom.us/j/99160171680