Penn State to offer paid parental leave to benefits-eligible staff

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State University has announced they plan to offer paid parental leave to all full-time staff that are eligible for benefits.

Beginning July, 1, 2020, more than 11,000 PSU staff across more than 20 campuses, will have the option to take four weeks of paid parental leave.

This will be offered within the first 90 days of child birth or child adoption.

This is a new policy offered by the university.

“We believe it’s important for our staff members and growing families. It’s a chance for them to bond with a new child in the home. We know that bonding with the child is important for the child and the well being of the family,” said Lorraine Goffe, Penn State Vice President for Human Relations.

To qualify for paid parental leave, university staff must be employed in a benefits eligible position for at least a year.

All state employers are required to give 12 weeks of unpaid leave for bonding with a new child.