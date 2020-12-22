Penn State teams up with Williamsburg Borough for potential trail project

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) -Williamsburg Borough and Penn State’s Sustainable Communities Collaborative are talking about teaming up on a project.

According to SCC’s program manager Ilona Ballreich, she heard that there’s been talk about Williamsburg reinventing themselves into a trail town.

This got her thinking, how could the borough take their existing trails, and make them better?

Her idea? Make them hyper handicap accessible.

This idea is especially dear to her heart as her oldest son is a quadriplegic, due to an accident.

According to Ballreich, they are just in the very beginning stages of the project.

She wants to make sure that every small detail is thought of. She’s already thinking about having solar powered battery chargers for those with electric wheelchairs.

Ballreich’s hope is to make an overview of the project in the spring, and possibly receive an internal research grant from Penn State.