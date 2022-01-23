Penn State sweeps Wisconsin in two-game home series

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Ryan Kirwans and Ben Schoen each scored a pair of goals in the Nittany Lions’ 7-2 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Kirwans had a pair of goals in Penn State’s 4-1 victory over Wisconsin on Friday. Saturday was a Whiteout game for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State outshot Wisconsin 99-50 in the win.

Ohio State comes to Hockey Valley next weekend for a two-game series.

