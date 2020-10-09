Penn State suspends fraternity through 2024 after hazing allegations

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University has announced the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity is now suspended through 2024 after allegations of misconduct relating to hazing and furnishing alcohol to underage students were brought against the fraternity.

The University’s Office of Student Conduct and Sigma Tau Gamma National Headquarters launched a joint investigation after receiving allegations of hazing during the new member education process, as well as allegations involving furnishing alcohol to students under the age of 21 and violations of University regulations regarding their recruitment practices. Penn State recommended the suspension and the national organization revoked the chapter’s charter on Sept. 28.

The suspension means the fraternity loses all privileges as a recognized student organization. The organization may not participate, attend or organize any functions, activities or events, or participate in University-wide events as an organization.

Hazing is illegal and is not acceptable behavior for any student group at Penn State. When Penn State is alerted to allegations of hazing, the University takes immediate action to investigate.

“Hazing in any form must become unacceptable to all of us,” said Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs. “Until all of our students demonstrate an understanding of that simple truth, we will offer educational programming to prevent them from hazing and aggressively respond in every instance where they do.”

In addition to Penn State’s initiatives, Pennsylvania’s Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law, which was signed into law in October 2018, establishes a tiered penalty system for hazing in the commonwealth.