Penn State students react to Covid-19 school year

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State students say that this school year was far from what they expected.

Clubs are unable to preform their yearly activities and the football stands remain empty.

Senior Jordan Clark says he feels like he’s missing out.

“I’m in the pep band and we haven’t been able to play at volleyball and basketball games that we’d normally play at because there haven’t been basketball or volleyball games,” said Clark.

Some students say they were hopeful that the school year would return to normal at some point. But after the university announced that in person classes would be delayed for the spring semester, that hope was let down.

“I imagined my senior year as being full of like the classic last things you do and I think I was a little too hopeful in the beginning,” said senior Caitlin Hossler.

Another student, Richard Dei-Kwarteng says it’s been especially tough academically.

“I just feel like it’s just about passing now. Like with online learning you know it’s very difficult to retain the knowledge and learn because I mean it’s kind of hard to stay engaged,” said Dei-Kwarteng.

Now they fear that they might even be ripped of graduation

That’s why Caitlin Hossler decided to make a petition for the milestone.

“I know me and my friends have put in so much time over the four years and to miss out on the fall semester and the normal things you do as a senior that was really hard. And I really want my parents and my family to experience a graduation with me and I just know that it wouldn’t feel like the right ending to college just having a virtual ceremony,” said Hossler.

So far Hossler has over 500 signatures. Her hope is that with these Penn State’s administration can start planning early to provide students with a safe and socially distanced graduation.

