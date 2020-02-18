Penn State students learn about benefits of controlled burns

If you ever wondered why there are controlled burns the Penn State Geography department hopes to give you some answers.

The department hosted an event today to explain the benefits of controlled burns in Mid Atlantic states, like Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Penn State’s Geography Professor Erica Smithwick, says students learned how controlled burns, or “prescribed fire” remove a fire risk from an area.

She even pointed out some of the unexpected benefits for hunting.

“We have a lot of hunters in our region as well, and the Oak, Pine, Hickory stands that we are trying to promote through prescribed fire, those are the same stands that actually promote those game species,” Smithwick, said.

Smithwick says in Central Pennsylvania controlled burns can encourage deer, turkey and quail to come back to game land areas.