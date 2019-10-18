Penn State students excited for ESPN College Gameday show on campus

It’s always a big week leading up to the Penn State Football Whiteout game. This year once again, there’s added excitement.

Students say excitement on campus is at an all-time high since the ESPN College Gameday crew started setting up a few days ago.

Penn State Sophomore, Daniel Esparragoza, says his friends went to ESPN’s College Gameday at Penn State last year and raved. This year he’s not missing out.

“Growing up watching Game Day and being a Penn State fan, I think it would be an incredible experience to finally see it live in person, with a Penn State audience,” Daniel Esparragoza, Student at Penn State, said.

During College Gameday, ESPN personalities interact with fans and the mascot, analyze and predict the game and bring out a celebrity to to make a prediction. The last two years it’s been held in front of Old Main, but renovations on the historic building this year have moved the gameday crew to the hub lawn for Saturday’s 9A.M. show.

“This is more of the central area of Penn State, it’s where everyone kind of connects, goes through classes and stuff,” Sean Lomando, Penn State student, said. “A lot of people study here, so I think it kind of represents the campus a little better than Old Main.”

Students say there’s no other week during the season that brings this kind of buzz to campus.

“Everyone’s going downtown, getting their gear, their White Out shirts, it’s been an incredible vibe on campus, right before this big game,” Daniel Esparragoza, Penn State student, said.

“You don’t want to be from Michigan if you’re here this week, everyone is so pumped up for this game,” Lomando, said.

Kickoff for the Penn State-Michigan Whiteout game is 7:30P.M.