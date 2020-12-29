Penn State students delayed return will not significantly affect downtown businesses, says Executive Director of Downtown State College Improvement District

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The executive director of Downtown State College Improvement District says that Penn State students delayed return won’t have a devastatingly significant effect on downtown businesses. At least for now that is.

According to Rob Schmidt some businesses actually reported having a better holiday season this year than they did last year.

This he believes is due to the community’s misconception that it’s not safe to be downtown among the Penn State student population.

“When the students left for winter break for the holiday we had many businesses who commented to me that they saw many customers that they hadn’t seen all year or even new customers,” said Schmidt.

Still Schmidt says downtown businesses do heavily rely on Penn State events.

Just on football weekend he says some lost 6 figures.