Penn State student starts meal service to fight world hunger

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State senior is using his passion for cooking to help fight world hunger. “One for One” is a weekly meal service for members of the State College community.

All proceeds go to “Share the Meal” an initiative of the United Nations World Food Program.

One for One’s creator, Nick Cradler, says he’s made about 160 orders in the past month and a half. From those orders, he’s donated enough money to provide about 300 meals to those facing food insecurity.

“All throughout high school I’d go to work at the food bank in Wilmington with my grandfather, so that’s kinda how I got into giving back,” said Cradler.

Since starting the program in January, Cradler’s made a variety of tacos, sandwiches, and pasta dishes, ranging from $7 to $13.

If you’re interested in ordering from or donating to One for One, you can check out their social media.